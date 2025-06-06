New Analyst Forecast: $BCE Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCE. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BCE.
$BCE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BCE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/14/2025
$BCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $BCE stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 7,365,253 shares (+170.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,106,208
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 6,697,900 shares (+36.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,783,784
- FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC added 5,172,526 shares (+94.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,761,196
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 4,783,232 shares (+50.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,823,006
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 3,978,269 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,341,056
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 3,754,675 shares (-35.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,207,338
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 3,343,016 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,755,647
