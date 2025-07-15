New Analyst Forecast: $BCE Given $39.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCE. Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a price target of 39.5 for BCE.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BCE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BCE forecast page.
$BCE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BCE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BCE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $39.5 on 07/15/2025
- Stephanie Price from CIBC set a target price of $33.0 on 07/03/2025
- Drew McReynolds from RBC Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 05/14/2025
- Sebastiano Petti from JP Morgan set a target price of $29.0 on 05/12/2025
- Vince Valentini from TD Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 02/07/2025
- Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $33.5 on 02/07/2025
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $30.0 on 01/22/2025
$BCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $BCE stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 7,365,253 shares (+170.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,106,208
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 6,697,900 shares (+36.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,783,784
- FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC added 5,172,526 shares (+94.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,761,196
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 4,783,232 shares (+50.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,823,006
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 3,978,269 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,341,056
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 3,754,675 shares (-35.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,207,338
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 3,343,016 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,755,647
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.