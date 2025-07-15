New Analyst Forecast: $BCE Given $39.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCE. Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a price target of 39.5 for BCE.

$BCE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BCE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BCE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $39.5 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Stephanie Price from CIBC set a target price of $33.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Drew McReynolds from RBC Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Sebastiano Petti from JP Morgan set a target price of $29.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Vince Valentini from TD Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 02/07/2025

on 02/07/2025 Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $33.5 on 02/07/2025

on 02/07/2025 Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $30.0 on 01/22/2025

$BCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $BCE stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

