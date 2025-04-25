New Analyst Forecast: $BCC Given $118.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCC. Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a price target of 118.0 for BCC.

$BCC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BCC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a target price of $118.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $155.0 on 11/01/2024

$BCC Insider Trading Activity

$BCC insiders have traded $BCC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS E CARLILE sold 9,591 shares for an estimated $1,403,136

JEFFREY ROBERT STROM (COO) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $450,956

KRISTOPHER J MATULA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $315,387 .

. TROY LITTLE (EVP, Wood Products) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $168,590

$BCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $BCC stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.