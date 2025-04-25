New Analyst Forecast: $BCC Given $118.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCC. Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a price target of 118.0 for BCC.
$BCC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BCC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a target price of $118.0 on 04/22/2025
- Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $155.0 on 11/01/2024
$BCC Insider Trading Activity
$BCC insiders have traded $BCC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS E CARLILE sold 9,591 shares for an estimated $1,403,136
- JEFFREY ROBERT STROM (COO) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $450,956
- KRISTOPHER J MATULA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $315,387.
- TROY LITTLE (EVP, Wood Products) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $168,590
$BCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $BCC stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 264,674 shares (+209.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,459,151
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 217,654 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,870,354
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 195,773 shares (+37.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,269,578
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 131,498 shares (-51.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,629,852
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 124,225 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,765,383
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 121,790 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,475,959
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 118,791 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,119,498
