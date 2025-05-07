New Analyst Forecast: $BBWI Given $43.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BBWI. Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 43.0 for BBWI.
$BBWI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBWI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BBWI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $43.0 on 05/06/2025
- Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 02/27/2025
- Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 02/27/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 01/10/2025
$BBWI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of $BBWI stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THIRD POINT LLC removed 11,785,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $456,904,450
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 6,752,274 shares (+14732.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,728,947
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 6,471,043 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $196,202,023
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 2,832,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,796,640
- SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC /CT/ removed 2,234,214 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,741,368
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,769,133 shares (+741.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,589,286
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,715,096 shares (+79.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,494,271
