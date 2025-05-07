New Analyst Forecast: $BBWI Given $43.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BBWI. Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 43.0 for BBWI.

$BBWI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBWI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BBWI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $43.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 01/10/2025

$BBWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of $BBWI stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

