New Analyst Forecast: $BBWI Given $39.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BBWI. Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 39.0 for BBWI.
$BBWI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBWI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BBWI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 05/15/2025
- Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $43.0 on 05/06/2025
- Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 02/27/2025
- Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 02/27/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 01/10/2025
$BBWI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $BBWI stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THIRD POINT LLC removed 11,785,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $456,904,450
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 6,752,274 shares (+14732.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,728,947
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 6,471,043 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $196,202,023
- FMR LLC added 5,717,864 shares (+187.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,365,636
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 4,185,229 shares (-78.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,896,143
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,153,741 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,621,427
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,907,506 shares (+267.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,155,581
