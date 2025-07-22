New Analyst Forecast: $BBW Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BBW. Eric Beder from Small Cap Consumer Research set a price target of 65.0 for BBW.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BBW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BBW forecast page.

$BBW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BBW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Beder from Small Cap Consumer Research set a target price of $65.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a target price of $60.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Stephanie Wissink from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 05/15/2025

$BBW Insider Trading Activity

$BBW insiders have traded $BBW stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHARON PRICE JOHN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,250 shares for an estimated $1,428,933 .

. ERIC R FENCL (CAO, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,459 shares for an estimated $1,136,230 .

. CRAIG LEAVITT sold 8,250 shares for an estimated $414,238

GEORGE CARRARA sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $287,093

J. CHRISTOPHER HURT (Chief Operations Officer) sold 6,210 shares for an estimated $247,839

VOJIN TODOROVIC (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $200,382

LESLI ROTENBERG sold 1,755 shares for an estimated $93,924

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BBW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $BBW stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.