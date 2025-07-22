Stocks
BBW

New Analyst Forecast: $BBW Given $65.0 Price Target

July 22, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

July 22, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BBW. Eric Beder from Small Cap Consumer Research set a price target of 65.0 for BBW.

$BBW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BBW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Eric Beder from Small Cap Consumer Research set a target price of $65.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a target price of $60.0 on 05/30/2025
  • Stephanie Wissink from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 05/15/2025
$BBW Insider Trading Activity

$BBW insiders have traded $BBW stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SHARON PRICE JOHN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,250 shares for an estimated $1,428,933.
  • ERIC R FENCL (CAO, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,459 shares for an estimated $1,136,230.
  • CRAIG LEAVITT sold 8,250 shares for an estimated $414,238
  • GEORGE CARRARA sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $287,093
  • J. CHRISTOPHER HURT (Chief Operations Officer) sold 6,210 shares for an estimated $247,839
  • VOJIN TODOROVIC (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $200,382
  • LESLI ROTENBERG sold 1,755 shares for an estimated $93,924

$BBW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $BBW stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

