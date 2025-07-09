New Analyst Forecast: $BBIO Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BBIO. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BBIO.
$BBIO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBIO in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/30/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025
$BBIO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBIO recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $BBIO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer set a target price of $60.0 on 07/09/2025
- Tiago Fauth from Wells Fargo set a target price of $76.0 on 06/30/2025
- Geoff Meacham from B of A Securities set a target price of $54.0 on 06/25/2025
- Andy Chen from Wolfe Research set a target price of $49.0 on 06/17/2025
- Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $56.0 on 06/09/2025
- Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $55.0 on 04/30/2025
- Biren Amin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $63.0 on 04/30/2025
$BBIO Insider Trading Activity
$BBIO insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000,000 shares for an estimated $402,960,000.
- GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,565,616 shares for an estimated $260,989,998.
- NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,037,699 shares for an estimated $37,556,804.
- FRANK MCCORMICK sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,422,800
- ANDREW LO sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,849,900
- BRIAN C STEPHENSON (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,648 shares for an estimated $2,899,849.
- ANDREA ELLIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,500.
- HANNAH VALANTINE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,874 shares for an estimated $798,506.
- MARICEL APULI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,026 shares for an estimated $39,509
$BBIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $BBIO stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. removed 6,000,000 shares (-23.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,420,000
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 3,065,616 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,978,345
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,263,866 shares (+46.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,261,847
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 1,980,838 shares (+241.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,477,569
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,675,672 shares (+133.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,927,981
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,536,000 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,099,520
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,500,558 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,874,290
