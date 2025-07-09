New Analyst Forecast: $BBIO Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BBIO. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BBIO.

$BBIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBIO in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/30/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

$BBIO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBIO recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $BBIO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer set a target price of $60.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Tiago Fauth from Wells Fargo set a target price of $76.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Geoff Meacham from B of A Securities set a target price of $54.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Andy Chen from Wolfe Research set a target price of $49.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $56.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $55.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Biren Amin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $63.0 on 04/30/2025

$BBIO Insider Trading Activity

$BBIO insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000,000 shares for an estimated $402,960,000 .

. GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,565,616 shares for an estimated $260,989,998 .

. NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,037,699 shares for an estimated $37,556,804 .

. FRANK MCCORMICK sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,422,800

ANDREW LO sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,849,900

BRIAN C STEPHENSON (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,648 shares for an estimated $2,899,849 .

. ANDREA ELLIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,500 .

. HANNAH VALANTINE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,874 shares for an estimated $798,506 .

. MARICEL APULI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,026 shares for an estimated $39,509

$BBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $BBIO stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

