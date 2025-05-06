New Analyst Forecast: $BBIO Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BBIO. Eliana Merle from UBS set a price target of 72.0 for BBIO.

$BBIO Insider Trading Activity

$BBIO insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR sold 6,000,000 shares for an estimated $197,760,000

GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING sold 3,065,616 shares for an estimated $106,989,998

NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 883,932 shares for an estimated $31,383,439 .

. BRIAN C STEPHENSON (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 84,804 shares for an estimated $2,992,985 .

. ANDREA ELLIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,500 .

. HANNAH VALANTINE sold 12,875 shares for an estimated $419,499

$BBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $BBIO stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

