New Analyst Forecast: $BBCP Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BBCP. Brent Thielman from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 8.0 for BBCP.

$BBCP Insider Trading Activity

$BBCP insiders have traded $BBCP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE F. YOUNG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 49,507 shares for an estimated $256,941

STEPHEN ALARCON purchased 200 shares for an estimated $1,090

$BBCP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $BBCP stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

