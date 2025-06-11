New Analyst Forecast: $BBCP Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BBCP. Brent Thielman from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 8.0 for BBCP.
$BBCP Insider Trading Activity
$BBCP insiders have traded $BBCP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRUCE F. YOUNG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 49,507 shares for an estimated $256,941
- STEPHEN ALARCON purchased 200 shares for an estimated $1,090
$BBCP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $BBCP stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 641,400 shares (-59.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,502,044
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 545,430 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,978,047
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 315,041 shares (-18.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,720,123
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 183,628 shares (+76.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,002,608
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 182,329 shares (+103.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $995,516
- TROLUCE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 149,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $992,439
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 143,051 shares (+1266.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $781,058
