New Analyst Forecast: $BB Given $4.25 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BB. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 4.25 for BB.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Treiber from RBC Capital set a target price of $3.75 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $4.25 on 04/03/2025

$BB Insider Trading Activity

$BB insiders have traded $BB stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN JOSEPH GIAMATTEO (CEO & President, Cybersecurity) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 228,352 shares for an estimated $863,547 .

. MATTIAS ERIKSSON (President of IoT) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,373 shares for an estimated $132,860 .

. JAY P. CHAI (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,804 shares for an estimated $126,940 .

. MARJORIE DICKMAN (Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,175 shares for an estimated $54,921 .

. PHILIP S. KURTZ (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,254 shares for an estimated $49,412 .

. TIM FOOTE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,850 shares for an estimated $17,549.

$BB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $BB stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

