New Analyst Forecast: $BAP Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BAP. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BAP.
$BAP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BAP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BAP forecast page.
$BAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $BAP stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. removed 1,116,236 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,798,493
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 548,053 shares (-50.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,025,546
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 448,573 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,506,349
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 291,268 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,222,450
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 285,597 shares (+853.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,166,737
- GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLP removed 280,391 shares (-79.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,401,278
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 280,361 shares (-56.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,192,003
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.