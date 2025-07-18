New Analyst Forecast: $BANR Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BANR. Jeffrey Rulis from DA Davidson set a price target of 72.0 for BANR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BANR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BANR forecast page.

$BANR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BANR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BANR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $72.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $73.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $65.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $73.0 on 04/21/2025

$BANR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $BANR stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.