New Analyst Forecast: $BANR Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BANR. Jeffrey Rulis from DA Davidson set a price target of 72.0 for BANR.
$BANR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BANR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BANR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $72.0 on 07/18/2025
- Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $73.0 on 04/21/2025
- David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $65.0 on 04/21/2025
- Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $73.0 on 04/21/2025
$BANR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $BANR stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 630,004 shares (+122.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,175,355
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 505,694 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,248,106
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 345,607 shares (+20.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,039,358
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 270,761 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,266,428
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 268,866 shares (-63.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,145,584
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 233,816 shares (-75.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,910,446
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 173,401 shares (-43.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,057,781
