New Analyst Forecast: $BAM Given $57.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BAM. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 57.0 for BAM.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BAM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BAM forecast page.
$BAM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $57.0 on 07/11/2025
- John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $60.0 on 06/30/2025
- Bart Dziarski from RBC Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 06/18/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 05/16/2025
- Cherilyn Radbourne from TD Securities set a target price of $64.0 on 04/30/2025
- Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 04/10/2025
- Mario Saric from Scotiabank set a target price of $58.0 on 04/07/2025
$BAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $BAM stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 4,596,108 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $222,681,432
- FMR LLC removed 2,131,533 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,272,773
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 1,856,729 shares (-45.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,958,520
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 1,809,596 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,674,926
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,775,684 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,031,889
- BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 1,601,155 shares (+975.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,575,959
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 1,432,301 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,394,983
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.