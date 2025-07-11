New Analyst Forecast: $BAM Given $57.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BAM. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 57.0 for BAM.

$BAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $57.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $60.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Bart Dziarski from RBC Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Cherilyn Radbourne from TD Securities set a target price of $64.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Mario Saric from Scotiabank set a target price of $58.0 on 04/07/2025

$BAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $BAM stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

