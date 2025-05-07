New Analyst Forecast: $BAM Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BAM. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 54.0 for BAM.
$BAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $BAM stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,767,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,168,953
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 3,046,072 shares (+292.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,066,641
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 2,031,995 shares (+103.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,113,809
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. removed 1,769,336 shares (-40.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,880,317
- NORGES BANK removed 1,737,790 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,170,840
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 1,489,587 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,720,719
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,325,110 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,201,579
