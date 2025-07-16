New Analyst Forecast: $BALY Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BALY. Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a price target of 11.0 for BALY.

$BALY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BALY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BALY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Jeffrey Stantial from Stifel set a target price of $14.0 on 03/06/2025

$BALY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BALY stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

