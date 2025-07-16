New Analyst Forecast: $BALY Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BALY. Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a price target of 11.0 for BALY.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BALY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BALY forecast page.
$BALY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BALY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BALY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 07/16/2025
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 05/13/2025
- Jeffrey Stantial from Stifel set a target price of $14.0 on 03/06/2025
$BALY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BALY stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STANDARD GENERAL L.P. removed 8,849,849 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,853,142
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,047,713 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,186,869
- ALPINE ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC. removed 1,490,683 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,335,400
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,409,485 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,336,665
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,057,332 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,005,183
- NEXPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 808,337 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,942,545
- STATE STREET CORP removed 605,949 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,453,172
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.