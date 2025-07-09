New Analyst Forecast: $BALL Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BALL. Cleveland Rueckert from UBS set a price target of 60.0 for BALL.

$BALL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BALL recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $BALL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Cleveland Rueckert from UBS set a target price of $60.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 George Staphos from B of A Securities set a target price of $66.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $63.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $63.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $50.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Alton Stump from Loop Capital set a target price of $78.0 on 05/07/2025

$BALL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BALL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/05 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 05/08.

on 04/07, 03/05 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 05/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$BALL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of $BALL stock to their portfolio, and 356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

