New Analyst Forecast: $BALL Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BALL. Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a price target of 54.0 for BALL.
$BALL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BALL recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $BALL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $54.0 on 07/18/2025
- John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $68.0 on 07/15/2025
- Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $69.0 on 07/11/2025
- Cleveland Rueckert from UBS set a target price of $60.0 on 07/09/2025
- George Staphos from B of A Securities set a target price of $66.0 on 07/09/2025
- Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $63.0 on 07/03/2025
- Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 05/14/2025
$BALL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BALL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/05 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 05/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
$BALL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $BALL stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 3,271,892 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,367,416
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,503,630 shares (+45.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,364,014
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,467,915 shares (-84.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,504,334
- ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. added 1,536,751 shares (+548.7%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $86,196,363
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,408,091 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,319,298
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,281,615 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,733,693
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,234,237 shares (+1388.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,266,720
