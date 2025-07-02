New Analyst Forecast: $BAC Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BAC. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 53.0 for BAC.

$BAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $47.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 01/07/2025

$BAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BAC stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,392 institutional investors add shares of $BAC stock to their portfolio, and 1,512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

