New Analyst Forecast: $BABA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BABA. B of A Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BABA.
$BABA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BABA in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/25/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025
$BABA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BABA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $BABA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $167.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Eddie Leung from B of A Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 07/11/2025
- James Lee from Mizuho set a target price of $160.0 on 05/16/2025
- Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $142.0 on 05/16/2025
- Fawne Jiang from Benchmark set a target price of $176.0 on 05/16/2025
- Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a target price of $169.0 on 04/08/2025
- Robin Zhu from Bernstein set a target price of $165.0 on 02/25/2025
- Gary Yu from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 02/24/2025
$BABA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BABA stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BABA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/04, 02/12, 01/31 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 9 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 03/03, 02/25, 02/21, 02/10, 01/30, 01/29 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/04.
$BABA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 714 institutional investors add shares of $BABA stock to their portfolio, and 567 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 49,010,087 shares (+1349768.3%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $5,558,233,966
- FMR LLC added 15,500,090 shares (+1220.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,049,576,900
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,788,732 shares (+75.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,294,364,032
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 8,363,154 shares (+114.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,105,859,853
- FIL LTD removed 8,110,715 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,072,479,844
- BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES, LP added 5,405,235 shares (+2119.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $714,734,224
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 4,246,564 shares (+3214.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $561,523,157
