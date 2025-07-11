New Analyst Forecast: $BABA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BABA. B of A Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BABA.

$BABA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BABA in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/25/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

$BABA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BABA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $BABA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $167.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eddie Leung from B of A Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 07/11/2025

James Lee from Mizuho set a target price of $160.0 on 05/16/2025

Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $142.0 on 05/16/2025

Fawne Jiang from Benchmark set a target price of $176.0 on 05/16/2025

Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a target price of $169.0 on 04/08/2025

Robin Zhu from Bernstein set a target price of $165.0 on 02/25/2025

Gary Yu from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 02/24/2025

$BABA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BABA stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BABA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/04, 02/12, 01/31 and 0 sales.

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 9 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 03/03, 02/25, 02/21, 02/10, 01/30, 01/29 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/04.

$BABA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 714 institutional investors add shares of $BABA stock to their portfolio, and 567 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

