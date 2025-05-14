New Analyst Forecast: $BABA Given $180.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BABA. Gary Yu from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 180.0 for BABA.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BABA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BABA forecast page.
$BABA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BABA stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BABA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 9 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 03/03, 02/25, 02/21, 02/10, 01/30, 01/29 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$BABA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 680 institutional investors add shares of $BABA stock to their portfolio, and 651 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 15,500,090 shares (+1220.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,049,576,900
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,788,732 shares (+75.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,294,364,032
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC removed 9,563,157 shares (-51.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $810,860,082
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 8,363,154 shares (+114.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,105,859,853
- FIL LTD removed 8,110,715 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,072,479,844
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 6,408,727 shares (+544.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $543,395,962
- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD removed 4,743,338 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $402,187,629
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.