New Analyst Forecast: $BABA Given $180.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BABA. Gary Yu from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 180.0 for BABA.

$BABA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BABA stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BABA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 9 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 03/03, 02/25, 02/21, 02/10, 01/30, 01/29 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/04.

on 03/03, 02/25, 02/21, 02/10, 01/30, 01/29 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/04. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

$BABA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 680 institutional investors add shares of $BABA stock to their portfolio, and 651 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

