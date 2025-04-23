New Analyst Forecast: $BA Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BA. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $BA.

$BA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BA forecast page.

$BA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $192.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $215.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Douglas Harned from Bernstein set a target price of $169.0 on 10/29/2024

$BA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 01/13.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales.

on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $15,000 on 10/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BA Insider Trading Activity

$BA insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759

MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $268,530

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,048 institutional investors add shares of $BA stock to their portfolio, and 899 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.