New Analyst Forecast: $BA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BA. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BA.

$BA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

$BA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales.

$BA Insider Trading Activity

$BA insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANIE F POPE (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BCA) sold 16,768 shares for an estimated $3,081,579

DAVID CHRISTOPHER RAYMOND (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS) sold 3,899 shares for an estimated $729,163

MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $636,548 .

. UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759

$BA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,052 institutional investors add shares of $BA stock to their portfolio, and 968 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

