New Analyst Forecast: $AZUL Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AZUL. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $AZUL.
$AZUL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $AZUL stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,894,011 shares (+1053.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,106,178
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,020,493 shares (+853.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,673,608
- ONE FIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,670,000
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 648,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,082,185
- WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC removed 559,775 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $918,031
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 339,547 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $567,043
- KAPITALO INVESTIMENTOS LTDA added 327,421 shares (+60.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $536,970
