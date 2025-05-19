Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $AZUL Given 'Market Perform' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AZUL. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $AZUL.

$AZUL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $AZUL stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MORGAN STANLEY added 1,894,011 shares (+1053.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,106,178
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,020,493 shares (+853.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,673,608
  • ONE FIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,670,000
  • J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 648,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,082,185
  • WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC removed 559,775 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $918,031
  • PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 339,547 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $567,043
  • KAPITALO INVESTIMENTOS LTDA added 327,421 shares (+60.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $536,970

