New Analyst Forecast: $AZEK Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AZEK. Wolfe Research gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $AZEK.

$AZEK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZEK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/09/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/04/2024

$AZEK Insider Trading Activity

$AZEK insiders have traded $AZEK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSE G SINGH (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $3,584,984 .

. SAMARA TOOLE (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 1,709 shares for an estimated $90,577

$AZEK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $AZEK stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.