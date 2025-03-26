New Analyst Forecast: $AZ Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AZ. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AZ.
$AZ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025
$AZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $AZ stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC removed 510,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,376,206
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC removed 94,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $624,928
- CURATED WEALTH PARTNERS LLC removed 83,333 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $551,664
- UBS GROUP AG removed 50,540 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $334,574
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 30,530 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,108
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 28,480 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,784
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,400
