New Analyst Forecast: $AZ Given 'Buy' Rating

March 26, 2025 — 12:27 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AZ. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AZ.

$AZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AZ forecast page.

$AZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $AZ stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • SHAY CAPITAL LLC removed 510,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,376,206
  • CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC removed 94,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $624,928
  • CURATED WEALTH PARTNERS LLC removed 83,333 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $551,664
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 50,540 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $334,574
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 30,530 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,108
  • TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 28,480 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,784
  • KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,400

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

