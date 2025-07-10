New Analyst Forecast: $AXTI Given $4.3 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXTI. Dave Kang from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 4.3 for AXTI.

$AXTI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXTI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AXTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.3.

Here are some recent targets:

Dave Kang from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $4.3 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a target price of $4.25 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $5.0 on 02/21/2025

$AXTI Insider Trading Activity

$AXTI insiders have traded $AXTI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORRIS S YOUNG (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $40,929

$AXTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $AXTI stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

