New Analyst Forecast: $AXTA Given $37.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXTA. John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 37.0 for AXTA.

$AXTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXTA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AXTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $37.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $47.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $47.0 on 11/12/2024

on 11/12/2024 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $46.0 on 10/30/2024

$AXTA Insider Trading Activity

$AXTA insiders have traded $AXTA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TROY D. WEAVER (President, Global Refinish) sold 10,457 shares for an estimated $392,869

$AXTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $AXTA stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

