New Analyst Forecast: $AXTA Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXTA. John Roberts from Mizuho set a price target of 35.0 for AXTA.
$AXTA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXTA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $AXTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $35.0 on 07/15/2025
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $39.0 on 07/01/2025
- Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $34.0 on 06/13/2025
- Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $42.0 on 05/15/2025
- Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $40.0 on 05/14/2025
- Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $36.0 on 05/08/2025
- Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 05/08/2025
$AXTA Insider Trading Activity
$AXTA insiders have traded $AXTA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TROY D. WEAVER (President, Global Refinish) sold 10,457 shares for an estimated $392,869
$AXTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $AXTA stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 2,370,213 shares (-87.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,619,965
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 1,684,540 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,876,191
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,663,261 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,170,367
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,586,918 shares (+225.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,638,070
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,453,551 shares (+89.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,214,286
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,112,979 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,917,513
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,103,826 shares (+67.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,613,908
