New Analyst Forecast: $AXSM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXSM. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $AXSM.
$AXSM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXSM in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/31/2024
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Negative" rating on 12/31/2024
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024
$AXSM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXSM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AXSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 02/03/2025
- Joon Lee from Truist Financial set a target price of $190.0 on 02/03/2025
- Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $132.0 on 02/03/2025
- Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $135.0 on 11/12/2024
$AXSM Insider Trading Activity
$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530.
$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FAIRMOUNT FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 891,094 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,395,463
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 857,219 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,529,299
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 623,717 shares (+16852.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,744,113
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 522,941 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,246,038
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 465,000 shares (-88.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,343,650
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 451,737 shares (+525.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,221,467
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 357,482 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,246,552
