New Analyst Forecast: $AXSM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXSM. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $AXSM.

$AXSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXSM in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/31/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Negative" rating on 12/31/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

$AXSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXSM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AXSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Joon Lee from Truist Financial set a target price of $190.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $132.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $135.0 on 11/12/2024

$AXSM Insider Trading Activity

$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530.

$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

