New Analyst Forecast: $AXSM Given $190.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXSM. Sean Laaman from Axsome Therapeutics set a price target of 190.0 for AXSM.

$AXSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXSM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AXSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $162.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $162.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Joon Lee from Truist Financial set a target price of $190.0 on 02/03/2025

$AXSM Insider Trading Activity

$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK L. JACOBSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,673 shares for an estimated $6,993,636 .

. HUNTER R. MURDOCK (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,014 shares for an estimated $3,647,496 .

. NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530 .

. MARK COLEMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,105,848.

$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

