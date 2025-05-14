New Analyst Forecast: $AXS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXS. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AXS.
$AXS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
$AXS Insider Trading Activity
$AXS insiders have traded $AXS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES A DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,373,673 shares for an estimated $399,999,881.
$AXS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $AXS stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC removed 4,373,673 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $438,416,981
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 1,249,340 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,233,841
- FMR LLC added 928,930 shares (+11912.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,115,943
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 766,852 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,958,424
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 693,922 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,558,741
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 538,180 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,947,163
- FIL LTD added 465,059 shares (+93.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,617,514
