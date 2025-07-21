Stocks
AXP

New Analyst Forecast: $AXP Given $375.0 Price Target

July 21, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXP. Mark Devries from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 375.0 for AXP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AXP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AXP forecast page.

$AXP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXP recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $AXP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $310.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mark Devries from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $375.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $342.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $311.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $371.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $340.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $297.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $327.0 on 07/02/2025

$AXP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXP stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AXP Insider Trading Activity

$AXP insiders have traded $AXP stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEPHEN J SQUERI (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,841 shares for an estimated $16,241,200.
  • RAYMOND JOABAR (Grp. Pres., Global Comm. Serv.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,700 shares for an estimated $8,411,739.
  • DENISE PICKETT (Pres., GSG and TLS) sold 22,752 shares for an estimated $7,250,834
  • ANNA MARRS (Group Pres., GMNS) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 21,955 shares for an estimated $6,320,503.
  • RAFAEL MARQUEZ (President, International Card) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $3,563,160
  • GLENDA G MCNEAL (Chief Partner Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,410 shares for an estimated $3,089,922.
  • RAVIKUMAR RADHAKRISHNAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 9,485 shares for an estimated $3,027,327
  • HOWARD GROSFIELD (Group Pres., U.S. Cons. Serv.) sold 9,450 shares for an estimated $2,603,475
  • MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $998,593
  • QUINN JESSICA LIEBERMAN (EVP - Controller) sold 3,028 shares for an estimated $897,590

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AXP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,141 institutional investors add shares of $AXP stock to their portfolio, and 1,163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.