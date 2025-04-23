New Analyst Forecast: $AXP Given $315.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXP. An analyst from Truist Financial set a price target of 315.0 for AXP.

$AXP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AXP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $320.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $315.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 David Rochester from Compass Point set a target price of $325.0 on 12/19/2024

$AXP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXP stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/05 and 0 sales.

$AXP Insider Trading Activity

$AXP insiders have traded $AXP stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J SQUERI (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 221,473 shares for an estimated $65,138,916 .

. RAYMOND JOABAR (Grp. Pres., GMNS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,300 shares for an estimated $8,290,763 .

. DENISE PICKETT (Pres., GSG and TLS) sold 22,752 shares for an estimated $7,250,834

ANNA MARRS (Group Pres., GMNS) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 21,955 shares for an estimated $6,320,503 .

. DOUGLAS E. BUCKMINSTER (Vice Chairman) sold 13,111 shares for an estimated $3,552,818

RAVIKUMAR RADHAKRISHNAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 9,485 shares for an estimated $3,027,327

GLENDA G MCNEAL (Chief Partner Officer) sold 7,391 shares for an estimated $2,290,914

CAILLEC CHRISTOPHE LE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,820,880

MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $998,593

QUINN JESSICA LIEBERMAN (EVP - Controller) sold 3,028 shares for an estimated $897,590

MONIQUE HERENA (Chief Colleague Experience Off) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $374,010

$AXP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,001 institutional investors add shares of $AXP stock to their portfolio, and 1,132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

