New Analyst Forecast: $AXON Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXON. Axon Enterprise gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $AXON.

$AXON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Axon Enterprise issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

$AXON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXON recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $AXON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $735.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jordan Lyonnais from Axon Enterprise set a target price of $895.0 on 06/04/2025

$AXON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$AXON Insider Trading Activity

$AXON insiders have traded $AXON stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA ISNER (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 19,810 shares for an estimated $14,162,650

PATRICK W SMITH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $5,409,861

MICHAEL GARNREITER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $4,560,000

. BRITTANY BAGLEY (COO & CFO) sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $2,380,000

CAMERON BROOKS (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $2,222,295

CAITLIN ELIZABETH KALINOWSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,100 shares for an estimated $1,531,086 .

JERI WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 964 shares for an estimated $629,585

. JULIE A CULLIVAN sold 657 shares for an estimated $459,900

MATTHEW R MCBRADY sold 400 shares for an estimated $287,361

JENNIFER H MAK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 75 shares for an estimated $57,885

$AXON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 524 institutional investors add shares of $AXON stock to their portfolio, and 470 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

