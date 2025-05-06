New Analyst Forecast: $AXL Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXL. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Hold' for $AXL.
$AXL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $AXL stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MEDINA VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,271,471 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,242,675
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 832,726 shares (+201.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,854,792
- LONESTAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 667,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,892,691
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 664,922 shares (+546.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,876,495
- MORGAN STANLEY added 582,570 shares (+38.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,396,383
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 577,906 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,369,191
- NORGES BANK removed 528,989 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,084,005
