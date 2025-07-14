New Analyst Forecast: $AXL Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXL. Joseph Spak from UBS set a price target of 7.0 for AXL.

$AXL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AXL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $7.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.5 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $4.5 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Tom Narayan from RBC Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $7.0 on 01/22/2025

$AXL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $AXL stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

