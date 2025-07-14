New Analyst Forecast: $AXL Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXL. Joseph Spak from UBS set a price target of 7.0 for AXL.
$AXL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AXL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $7.0 on 07/14/2025
- Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.5 on 05/19/2025
- John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $4.5 on 04/22/2025
- Tom Narayan from RBC Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 04/16/2025
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $7.0 on 01/22/2025
$AXL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $AXL stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC added 2,658,471 shares (+140.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,819,976
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,362,180 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,614,072
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,600,512 shares (+465.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,514,083
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 902,469 shares (-38.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,673,048
- JB CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 825,000 shares (+622.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,357,750
- MORGAN STANLEY added 767,368 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,123,187
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 670,937 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,730,713
