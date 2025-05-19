New Analyst Forecast: $AWI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AWI. Bank of America Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AWI.
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AWI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
$AWI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of $AWI stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 529,920 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,655,129
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 333,000 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,913,040
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 292,270 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,174,997
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 289,400 shares (+1777.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,770,672
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 218,267 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,749,454
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 194,860 shares (+11046.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,451,876
- INVESCO LTD. added 172,779 shares (+34.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,341,105
