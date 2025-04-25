New Analyst Forecast: $AVY Given $210.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVY. Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a price target of 210.0 for AVY.

$AVY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AVY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a target price of $210.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $226.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $208.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $220.0 on 01/31/2025

$AVY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$AVY Insider Trading Activity

$AVY insiders have traded $AVY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MITCHELL R BUTIER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,037 shares for an estimated $3,860,586 .

. NICHOLAS COLISTO (SVP & CIO) sold 3,679 shares for an estimated $757,855

$AVY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 322 institutional investors add shares of $AVY stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

