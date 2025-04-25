New Analyst Forecast: $AVY Given $210.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVY. Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a price target of 210.0 for AVY.
$AVY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AVY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a target price of $210.0 on 04/22/2025
- John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $226.0 on 02/03/2025
- Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $208.0 on 01/31/2025
- Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $220.0 on 01/31/2025
$AVY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AVY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
$AVY Insider Trading Activity
$AVY insiders have traded $AVY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MITCHELL R BUTIER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,037 shares for an estimated $3,860,586.
- NICHOLAS COLISTO (SVP & CIO) sold 3,679 shares for an estimated $757,855
$AVY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 322 institutional investors add shares of $AVY stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&T BANK CORP removed 737,966 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,095,577
- FMR LLC removed 361,534 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,653,857
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 345,470 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,647,801
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 250,359 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,849,679
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 247,423 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,300,265
- JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC added 245,638 shares (+1305.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,716,194
- AMUNDI removed 236,780 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,308,641
