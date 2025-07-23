New Analyst Forecast: $AVY Given $207.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVY. John McNulty from BMO Capital set a price target of 207.0 for AVY.

$AVY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $AVY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $202.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $207.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $182.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $200.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $185.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 George Staphos from B of A Securities set a target price of $208.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $204.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Scott Gaffner from Barclays set a target price of $210.0 on 04/24/2025

$AVY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

$AVY Insider Trading Activity

$AVY insiders have traded $AVY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MITCHELL R BUTIER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,037 shares for an estimated $3,860,586.

$AVY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 329 institutional investors add shares of $AVY stock to their portfolio, and 374 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOSTON PARTNERS removed 926,506 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,890,272

GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 425,958 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $74,742,850

BLACKROCK, INC. removed 378,326 shares (-5.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,330,678

FMR LLC removed 331,343 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,969,113

MORGAN STANLEY added 282,982 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,362,306

VANGUARD GROUP INC added 277,554 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,396,285

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 255,536 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,477,741

