New Analyst Forecast: $AVGO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVGO. HSBC gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AVGO.

$AVGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVGO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVGO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVGO forecast page.

$AVGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $258.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $400.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $295.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $215.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Louis Miscioscia from Daiwa set a target price of $225.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025

$AVGO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AVGO Insider Trading Activity

$AVGO insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRY SAMUELI has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 663,976 shares for an estimated $120,576,862 .

. HOCK E TAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 157,758 shares for an estimated $40,269,095 .

. MARK DAVID BRAZEAL (Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $23,003,750 .

. KIRSTEN M. SPEARS (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 56,310 shares for an estimated $14,175,986

CHARLIE B KAWWAS (President, Semi Solutions Grp) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $11,808,010 .

. CHECK KIAN LOW sold 48,000 shares for an estimated $11,296,800

EDDY W HARTENSTEIN sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $918,548

JUSTINE PAGE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $532,432.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,951 institutional investors add shares of $AVGO stock to their portfolio, and 1,831 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.