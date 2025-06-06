New Analyst Forecast: $AVGO Given $295.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVGO. William Stein from Truist Financial set a price target of 295.0 for AVGO.

$AVGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $257.5.

Here are some recent targets:

William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $295.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $215.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Louis Miscioscia from Daiwa set a target price of $225.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $265.0 on 12/20/2024

$AVGO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AVGO Insider Trading Activity

$AVGO insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$AVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,950 institutional investors add shares of $AVGO stock to their portfolio, and 1,829 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

