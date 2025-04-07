New Analyst Forecast: $AVGO Given $225.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVGO. Louis Miscioscia from Daiwa set a price target of 225.0 for AVGO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVGO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVGO forecast page.

$AVGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $237.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Louis Miscioscia from Daiwa set a target price of $225.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $267.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $265.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $215.0 on 10/11/2024

$AVGO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AVGO Insider Trading Activity

$AVGO insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,750 institutional investors add shares of $AVGO stock to their portfolio, and 1,496 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.