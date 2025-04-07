New Analyst Forecast: $AVGO Given $225.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVGO. Louis Miscioscia from Daiwa set a price target of 225.0 for AVGO.
$AVGO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $237.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Louis Miscioscia from Daiwa set a target price of $225.0 on 04/02/2025
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $267.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $265.0 on 12/20/2024
- Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $215.0 on 10/11/2024
$AVGO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $250,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/06 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 12/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.
$AVGO Insider Trading Activity
$AVGO insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HENRY SAMUELI has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 663,976 shares for an estimated $120,576,862.
- MARK DAVID BRAZEAL (Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 108,248 shares for an estimated $21,132,726.
- CHARLIE B KAWWAS (President, Semi Solutions Grp) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,950 shares for an estimated $12,173,247.
- CHECK KIAN LOW sold 48,000 shares for an estimated $11,296,800
- HOCK E TAN (President and CEO) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,798,200
- DIANE M BRYANT sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,400,200
- KIRSTEN M. SPEARS (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 12,570 shares for an estimated $2,886,323
- HARRY L. YOU sold 6,540 shares for an estimated $1,569,626
- EDDY W HARTENSTEIN sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $918,548
$AVGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,750 institutional investors add shares of $AVGO stock to their portfolio, and 1,496 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 17,495,042 shares (+28.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,056,050,537
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 15,171,849 shares (+46.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,517,441,472
- NORGES BANK added 14,996,908 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,476,883,150
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 14,473,289 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,355,487,321
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 12,472,515 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,891,627,877
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 10,033,694 shares (+2.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,326,211,616
- INVESCO LTD. removed 8,417,851 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,951,594,575
