New Analyst Forecast: $AVDL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVDL. HC Wainwright & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AVDL.
$AVDL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVDL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVDL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVDL forecast page.
$AVDL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVDL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AVDL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 07/18/2025
- Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $19.0 on 05/08/2025
- David Hoang from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $12.0 on 02/11/2025
$AVDL Insider Trading Activity
$AVDL insiders have traded $AVDL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVDL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDA PALCZUK purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $39,640
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AVDL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $AVDL stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 4,105,726 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,147,834
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 3,494,036 shares (+160.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,358,301
- TRI LOCUM PARTNERS LP removed 1,937,984 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,174,414
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,418,316 shares (-66.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,105,414
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,116,626 shares (-92.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,743,181
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,035,051 shares (+1246.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,104,449
- CHECKPOINT CAPITAL L.P. removed 1,004,790 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,867,505
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.