New Analyst Forecast: $AVDL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVDL. HC Wainwright & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AVDL.

$AVDL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVDL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

$AVDL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVDL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AVDL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $19.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 David Hoang from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $12.0 on 02/11/2025

$AVDL Insider Trading Activity

$AVDL insiders have traded $AVDL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVDL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA PALCZUK purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $39,640

$AVDL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $AVDL stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

