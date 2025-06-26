Stocks
AVBP

New Analyst Forecast: $AVBP Given 'Outperform' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVBP. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $AVBP.

$AVBP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVBP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

$AVBP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $AVBP stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 36,560,818 shares (+2224.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $676,009,524
  • OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 2,059,387 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,078,065
  • CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 585,462 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,825,192
  • PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 415,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,055,600
  • NOVO HOLDINGS A/S added 351,515 shares (+23.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,499,512
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 130,392 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,410,948
  • UBS GROUP AG added 129,492 shares (+178.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,394,307

