New Analyst Forecast: $AVBP Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVBP. Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 40.0 for AVBP.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVBP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVBP forecast page.
$AVBP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVBP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $AVBP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $40.0 on 07/22/2025
- Corinne Johnson from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $33.0 on 07/10/2025
- Kaveri Pohlman from Clear Street set a target price of $32.0 on 06/25/2025
- Jeff Jones from Oppenheimer set a target price of $44.0 on 06/24/2025
- Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $45.0 on 06/24/2025
- Soumit Roy from Jones Trading set a target price of $40.0 on 05/20/2025
- Kalpit Patel from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $37.0 on 03/20/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $AVBP Data Alerts
Sign Up
$AVBP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $AVBP stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 36,560,818 shares (+2224.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $676,009,524
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 2,059,387 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,078,065
- CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 585,462 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,825,192
- NOVO HOLDINGS A/S added 351,515 shares (+23.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,499,512
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 130,392 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,410,948
- UBS GROUP AG added 129,492 shares (+178.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,394,307
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 105,513 shares (+200.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,950,935
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.