New Analyst Forecast: $AVBP Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVBP. Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 40.0 for AVBP.

$AVBP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVBP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $AVBP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $40.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Corinne Johnson from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $33.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kaveri Pohlman from Clear Street set a target price of $32.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Jeff Jones from Oppenheimer set a target price of $44.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $45.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Soumit Roy from Jones Trading set a target price of $40.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Kalpit Patel from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $37.0 on 03/20/2025

$AVBP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $AVBP stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

