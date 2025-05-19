New Analyst Forecast: $AVB Given $228.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVB. Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 228.0 for AVB.

$AVB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AVB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $234.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $228.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $240.0 on 01/01/2025

$AVB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 02/24.

$AVB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 382 institutional investors add shares of $AVB stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

