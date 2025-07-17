New Analyst Forecast: $AVAV Given $300.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVAV. Kevin Liu from RBC Capital set a price target of 300.0 for AVAV.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVAV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVAV forecast page.

$AVAV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVAV recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $AVAV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Liu from RBC Capital set a target price of $300.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Colin Canfield from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $335.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Greg Konrad from Jefferies set a target price of $285.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Anthony Valentini from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $301.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $300.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $225.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $240.0 on 06/24/2025

$AVAV Insider Trading Activity

$AVAV insiders have traded $AVAV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WAHID NAWABI (Chair, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,666 shares for an estimated $8,315,486.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $AVAV stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.