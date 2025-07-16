New Analyst Forecast: $AVAH Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVAH. David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a price target of 5.0 for AVAH.
$AVAH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVAH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AVAH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 07/16/2025
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $5.5 on 07/02/2025
- A.J. Rice from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 05/09/2025
$AVAH Insider Trading Activity
$AVAH insiders have traded $AVAH stock on the open market 165 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 165 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL R VIGANO has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 2,783,535 shares for an estimated $14,966,755.
- ROBERT M JR WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 2,783,535 shares for an estimated $14,966,755.
- WHITNEY EQUITY PARTNERS VII, LLC J.H. has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 2,733,401 shares for an estimated $14,679,702.
- PATRICK A. CUNNINGHAM (Chief Compliance Officer) sold 18,500 shares for an estimated $91,173
- DEBORAH STEWART (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 15,457 shares for an estimated $85,970
- MATTHEW BUCKHALTER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,188 shares for an estimated $63,958
$AVAH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $AVAH stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 287,309 shares (+65.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,557,214
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 156,439 shares (+145.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $847,899
- LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC removed 149,123 shares (-1.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $808,246
- KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 140,000 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $758,800
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 135,574 shares (+71.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $734,811
- J.H. WHITNEY EQUITY PARTNERS VII, LLC removed 134,531 shares (-0.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $729,158
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 126,631 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $686,340
