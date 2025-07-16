Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $AVAH Given $5.0 Price Target

July 16, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVAH. David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a price target of 5.0 for AVAH.

$AVAH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVAH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AVAH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $5.5 on 07/02/2025
  • A.J. Rice from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 05/09/2025

$AVAH Insider Trading Activity

$AVAH insiders have traded $AVAH stock on the open market 165 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 165 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PAUL R VIGANO has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 2,783,535 shares for an estimated $14,966,755.
  • ROBERT M JR WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 2,783,535 shares for an estimated $14,966,755.
  • WHITNEY EQUITY PARTNERS VII, LLC J.H. has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 2,733,401 shares for an estimated $14,679,702.
  • PATRICK A. CUNNINGHAM (Chief Compliance Officer) sold 18,500 shares for an estimated $91,173
  • DEBORAH STEWART (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 15,457 shares for an estimated $85,970
  • MATTHEW BUCKHALTER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,188 shares for an estimated $63,958

$AVAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $AVAH stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

