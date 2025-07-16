New Analyst Forecast: $AVAH Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVAH. David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a price target of 5.0 for AVAH.

$AVAH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVAH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AVAH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $5.5 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 A.J. Rice from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 05/09/2025

$AVAH Insider Trading Activity

$AVAH insiders have traded $AVAH stock on the open market 165 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 165 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL R VIGANO has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 2,783,535 shares for an estimated $14,966,755 .

. ROBERT M JR WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 2,783,535 shares for an estimated $14,966,755 .

. WHITNEY EQUITY PARTNERS VII, LLC J.H. has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 2,733,401 shares for an estimated $14,679,702 .

. PATRICK A. CUNNINGHAM (Chief Compliance Officer) sold 18,500 shares for an estimated $91,173

DEBORAH STEWART (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 15,457 shares for an estimated $85,970

MATTHEW BUCKHALTER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,188 shares for an estimated $63,958

$AVAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $AVAH stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.