New Analyst Forecast: $AUTL Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AUTL. Gil Blum from Needham set a price target of 10.0 for AUTL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AUTL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AUTL forecast page.

$AUTL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AUTL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AUTL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $10.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Yanan Zhu from Wells Fargo set a target price of $6.0 on 03/21/2025

$AUTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $AUTL stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.