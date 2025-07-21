New Analyst Forecast: $AUTL Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AUTL. Gil Blum from Needham set a price target of 10.0 for AUTL.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AUTL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AUTL forecast page.
$AUTL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AUTL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AUTL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $10.0 on 07/21/2025
- Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 04/01/2025
- Yanan Zhu from Wells Fargo set a target price of $6.0 on 03/21/2025
$AUTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $AUTL stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,469,922 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,478,379
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 3,630,579 shares (+25.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,627,397
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,800,000 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,790,000
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,746,020 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,706,331
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,673,994 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,594,690
- AFFINITY ASSET ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,455,000 shares (-32.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,255,250
- AXA S.A. added 1,301,482 shares (+71.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,017,297
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.