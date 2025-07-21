Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $AUTL Given $10.0 Price Target

July 21, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AUTL. Gil Blum from Needham set a price target of 10.0 for AUTL.

$AUTL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AUTL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AUTL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $10.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 04/01/2025
  • Yanan Zhu from Wells Fargo set a target price of $6.0 on 03/21/2025

$AUTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $AUTL stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 5,469,922 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,478,379
  • DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 3,630,579 shares (+25.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,627,397
  • ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,800,000 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,790,000
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,746,020 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,706,331
  • BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,673,994 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,594,690
  • AFFINITY ASSET ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,455,000 shares (-32.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,255,250
  • AXA S.A. added 1,301,482 shares (+71.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,017,297

