Stocks
AUNA

New Analyst Forecast: $AUNA Given $7.9 Price Target

May 23, 2025 — 04:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AUNA. Raj Sinha from HSBC set a price target of 7.9 for AUNA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AUNA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AUNA forecast page.

$AUNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $AUNA stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 176,167 shares (+121.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,252,547
  • FIERA CAPITAL CORP added 159,561 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,134,478
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 82,712 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $588,082
  • TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL removed 60,899 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $432,991
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 30,738 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $218,547
  • SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 29,780 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,735
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 29,291 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,259

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AUNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.