New Analyst Forecast: $AUNA Given $7.9 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AUNA. Raj Sinha from HSBC set a price target of 7.9 for AUNA.
$AUNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $AUNA stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 176,167 shares (+121.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,252,547
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP added 159,561 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,134,478
- UBS GROUP AG removed 82,712 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $588,082
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL removed 60,899 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $432,991
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 30,738 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $218,547
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 29,780 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,735
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 29,291 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,259
