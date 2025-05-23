New Analyst Forecast: $AUNA Given $7.9 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AUNA. Raj Sinha from HSBC set a price target of 7.9 for AUNA.

$AUNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $AUNA stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

